Becker Advances to Finals, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Knocked Out

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Becker Bulldogs and Sauk Centre Mainstreeters girls basketball teams have both moved on in the state tournament, while Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was eliminated in the first round.

In Class AAA the #2 Bulldogs beat Alexandria 63-55 Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus. On Thursday they followed up that win by defeating 96-75 Waconia in the semifinal round.

They will take on DeLaSalle in the championship game at Williams Arena at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

In Class AA the #2 Mainstreeters pulled out a close 20-14 win over Providence Academy.

They will hit the court again on Friday to face either #3 New London-Spicer or Marshall School. That game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.

In Class A Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faced #2 Cromwell-Wright on Thursday but fell 67-58.

