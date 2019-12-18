BCA: 8 Minneapolis Officers Fired Guns in Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says eight Minneapolis police officers fired their guns during a shooting that killed a man outside a home.

The agency on Wednesday identified the officers who fired their guns along with a ninth officer who discharged less lethal munitions.

Officers were called early Sunday to north Minneapolis about a man carrying a knife and shooting a gun inside of the home. The man who died is identified as 52-year-old Chiasher Fong Vue.

Authorities say Vue appeared in the doorway with a rifle and began shooting. Officers returned fire, striking him. No officers were hurt.