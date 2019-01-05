BBB: Make Sure to Do Your Research When Picking a Dating Service

ST. CLOUD -- While you may expect annual resolutions to include weight loss goals and plans to eat healthier, many people also set a goal to find love in the new year.

According to the Better Business Bureau, many dating sites say the first Sunday in January, is their busiest day of the year. With that in mind, here are some tips from the BBB on picking the right service for you.

First of all, they say it’s important to do your research. Ask your friends and family members for recommendations and make sure you check out the details of a site’s policy before signing up.

Before you pick a service, be sure to take the time to think about who and what you are looking for.

Another point to consider when choosing a dating service is cost. Some services are free, while many that charge offer free trials.

Finally, the BBB says to be careful to avoid scammers. They recommend meeting dates in public places and making sure someone knows where you are and who you are meeting.