BBB Warning of new Car Dealer Scam

UNDATED -- There's a new scam circulating in Minnesota, this time it's a fake auto dealer stealing thousands of dollars from prospective buyers.

Superior Auto Sales and its website were brought to the Better Business Bureau's attention in mid-January. Consumers started submitting reports about their interactions with the used and seized auto dealer, that claims to be based out of Fargo, North Dakota.

The BBB says the scam starts with an ad on craigslist for a boat, car or other vehicles. The victims start talking with Superior via text or email and head to their website for more information. They'll get an official-looking invoice for 20% of the vehicle's cost as a deposit, including banking information.

As soon as you wire the money, Superior cuts off all contact. The scammers behind the dealer chose the name of a legitimate car dealership that used to be at the same address in Fargo.

As of Monday, Superior's website is still active, as the BBB works to shut it down.