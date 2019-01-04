BBB: Be Sure to Read Fine Print in Gym Membership

ST. CLOUD -- As many of you kick off the new year with new fitness goals the Better Business Bureau is reminding you to read the fine print when you're signing up for a new gym membership.

The BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota says introductory offers or rates are often limited to only a certain number of months or years. They recommend always reading through the terms and conditions on what your rates will be after the trial period is over.

Also, after reading through those terms the BBB says to make sure you understand them. You should be asking about automatic renewals, cancelations policies and making sure all verbal promises are in writing.

Most importantly the BBB recommends to read through the entire contract and don't sign it until all of your questions have been answered.

The BBB does have reviews on several gyms and health clubs on their website, you can check out those reviews by following the link below.