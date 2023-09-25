Barenaked Ladies To Perform Holiday Show In Minnesota

Canadian band Barenaked Ladies, fresh off of a great performance at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park over the summer, has announced its return to Minnesota.

On December 7th, the band will play a "Hometown Holidays" show at Mystic Lake's Mystic Showroom.

Via Mystic Lake:

Over the course of 35 years, the Toronto quartet has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory" theme song. Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, they have hosted a cruise, had their own ice cream flavor and won eight JUNO Awards. The band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2021, they released their latest album, "Detour de Force." The band is currently in the studio working on their 17th studio album.

Tickets for the show start at $59 and are currently on sale via MysticLake.com or by calling 952-496-6563.

Mystic Lake is gearing up for a busy fall concert season. 80s/90s metal band Megadeth will play Mystic on September 30th, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will perform on October 1st, STYX on October 14th, Ben Harper on the 15th, Aaron Lewis on October 26th, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant on October 27th and Wynona Judd will perform on October 28th.

The Ringo Starr, STYX, Aaron Lewis and Wynonna Judd shows are all listed as "Sold Out" on the website.

