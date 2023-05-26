Barbara “Barb” Kaluza, 79, Little Falls

May 11, 1944 - May 24, 2023

attachment-Barbara Kaluza loading...

Barbara “Barb” Kaluza, 79-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Wednesday, May 24 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 2 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, June 2 at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls on Friday, June 2 at 1:00 P.M.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorials are preferred