Baler Catches on Fire in Eden Lake Township

PAYNESVILLE -- A baler caught on fire in a field in Eden Lake Township on Friday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 12:30 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a fire in a field west of the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 180.

Authorities say 27-year-old Tyler Magedanz of Cold Spring was bailing corn stalks when he noticed his baler was engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office says Magedanz unhitched the baler from his tractor and tried to put out the fire, but was unsuccessful.

The Paynesville Fire Department also responded to the scene and was able to put out the fire as well as a few pockets of flames in the field.

Authorities say nobody was hurt, but the baler is considered a total loss.