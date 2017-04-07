Avon Woman Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash

AVON - An Avon woman was hurt in a crash. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday in Collegeville Township, about two miles south of Avon.

Thirty-five-year-old Janel Hoffarth was going north on County Road 9, while 33-year-old Otto Schmidt of Avon was going north on Kalla Lake Road.

Deputies say Schmidt stopped at the intersection, but then pulled out in front of Hoffarth.

Hoffarth was hurt, but the extent of her injuries are not known.