Avon Celebrating 30 Years of Spunktacular Days June 18th – 19th

The city of Avon is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Spunktacular Days town festival. This year festivities will be held on June 18th and 19th, and the theme this year is Superheroes of the Pandemic, saluting those who were on the frontlines getting us through 2020.

The fun has already started with a medallion hunt through town with clues being posted daily at various local businesses like Avon Quick Mart, Casey's, Central Minnesota Credit Union, and more.

Friday is when the festival kicks it into high gear with the 3rd Annual Car Show in Wobegon Park being hosted by the Avon Lions Club. There will also be kids games and a clown that afternoon to keep the little ones entertained. The Food Court will be opening Friday at 5 pm serving up fair food favorites, and the Natheology Band will be playing in Wobegon Park from 8:30 - 11:30 pm.

Saturday will bring even more excitement and activities. A kids fishing tournament will happen that morning at Middle Spunk Beach, there will be turtle and minnow races near Wobegon Park, a petting zoo, and more. For the adults the day starts with a 5K/1K walk or run at Middle Spunk Beach, the Lady Slippernature ride will be happening on the Wobegon trail, a craft fair in Wobegon Park and a beer garden.

The whole family can enjoy a ski show Saturday afternoon at Middle Spunk Beach, and a parade through town at 7 pm. If you are looking to dance the night away afterwards, Pandemic is playing from 8:30 - 11:30 Saturday night.

It's going to be a fun and busy weekend in Avon. To see the full list of activities and events, check out Spunktacular Days online here.

