Authorities Investigating St. Cloud Garage Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a garage fire that happened in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says units responded to a home in the 1400 block of 15th Street North just before 11:00 p.m. Friday night for an unknown fire.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a detached garage with flames burning on the outside only. They were able to put out the fire before it spread to the inside of the garage.

No one was hurt and the damage is estimated at $5,000. The St. Cloud Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

