Authorities Investigate Possible Explosion Near Dassel

DASSEL -- Authorities in Meeker County responded to a possible explosion Sunday night.

The Sheriff's office says at around 5:45 p.m. they received two reports from callers who heard an explosion and then saw smoke and fire coming from the west side of Big Swan Lake, north of Dassel.

Authorities responded to the 73000 block of 280th Street, where they found there was a controlled fire happening on the property.

The property owner said the explosion did not happen on their property, but they also heard an explosion that came from the west of them.

Deputies checked out the area but were not able to determine where the explosion occurred or a cause.