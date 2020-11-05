Authorities Asking For Help Finding Stolen Skid Loader
UPSALA -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking the public's help in finding a stolen skid loader.
The Sheriff's Office says a 2013 New Holland L-220 ski loader was taken from the Upsala/Burtrum area. The machine is described as yellow in color with black lift arms, no bucket or other attachments and serial number NCM455781.
Authorities say the machine is a full cab with a heater, has new tires and the windshield wiper and radio antenna were broken off.
Anyone with information on the stolen skid loader is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
