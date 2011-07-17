Authentic B-17 Flying Fortress “Aluminum Overcast” Makes Tour Stop in St. Cloud

A rare piece of World War Two history was here in St. Cloud this weekend.

The Experimental Aircraft Association brought the fully restored B-17 Flying Fortress "Aluminum Overcast" to the St. Cloud Airport.

The "Flying Fortress" was one of the airplanes that helped the Allies achieve victory in World War II, tackling some of the most dangerous missions in Europe during the war.

Folks stopped by to see, tour and even fly on this piece of American history - and WJON's Abby Faulkner got a pretty outstanding video tour.

