Austin Szczodroski, 25, Fort Ripley

October 8, 1998 - February 14, 2024

attachment-Austin Szczodroski loading...

Austin Szczodroski, 25 year old resident of Fort Ripley, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 14. A Celebration of Austin's Life will be held on Thursday, February 29 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Austin was born on October 8, 1998 in Little Falls, MN to David and Peggy (Graves) Szczodroski. He grew up in Little Falls and attended Little Falls Community Schools. He graduated with the class of 2017. He was currently working at Michels Utility Services Inc. as a hydrovac laborer. Austin enjoyed bow fishing, four wheeling, hunting and anything with a motor. He treasured time spent with family and his many friends. Austin was always up for an adventure!

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, David and Peggy Szczodroski; siblings, Summer Szczodroski, Samantha Szczodroski, Tylor Phillips, David Szczodroski, Jr, and Nicky Songle; girlfriend, Kyndra Pusc; grandparents, Beverly Ann (Mortenson) Graves and John and Frances Szczodroski; nieces, Angel Szczodroski, Hayden Cunnigham and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Francis Graves; maternal and paternal great-grandparents, Francis and Audrey Graves, Catherine Erickson and Randy Mortenson and a cousin, Bobby Szczodroski.