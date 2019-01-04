Audit: Failings in Training Factored Into St. Paul K-9 Bites

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ An audit of the St. Paul Police Department's K-9 unit shows widespread failings in training, supervision and record keeping contributed to dog attacks on bystanders.

The audit was ordered in July as the city placed restrictions on K-9 use after three high-profile bites of innocent people.

The audit released Friday includes about three dozen recommendations, including developing more arrest options for officers and creating a checklist for handlers to determine when to deploy K-9s.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says the department will evaluate how to implement the recommendations in coming weeks.

The audit also called for relaxing restrictions placed on the unit this summer. Bob Bennett, an attorney who represented multiple dog bite victims, was skeptical, saying police are looking for a way to continue using the K-9 unit.