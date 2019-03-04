Minnesota Leaders Agree on $13M More for Balky MNLARS System

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz have agreed on

plans to provide about $13 million in immediate funding so repairs can continue on

MNLARS.

They're also working to find $10 million to compensate registrars for losses they incurred trying to make it work.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters Monday the main

bill could be on the governor's desk and ready to sign Tuesday.

Senate transportation chairman Scott Newman says the governor and House

Democratic leaders also agreed on hiring independent experts who will report

back by May 1 on whether to spend money out of the next two-year budget to

continue trying to fix the balky software or try another approach.

The state has already spent more than $100 million on MNLARS.