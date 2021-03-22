Attend Pillsbury House Theatre: “Breaking Ice” March 23rd

Pillsbury House Theatre: "Breaking Ice" from CSB/SJU

If you have wanted to grow in your understanding of what it means to be a part of a diverse and inclusive community, CSB SJU is inviting you to this innovative theatre experience, happening Tuesday, March 23rd via Zoom at 6:30 pm.

"Breaking Ice," one of Pillsbury House Theatre’s signature, award-winning programs, is an entertaining and thought-provoking (virtual) theatre experience designed to foster better understanding and communication with one another.

THE USE OF DRAMA AND HUMOR TO SHOW TRUTH

Breaking Ice uses drama, humor, poetry and monologue to explore how unconscious bias and misperceptions show up in our relationships and daily life, and discuss how we can better understand how every day interactions can spur positive change in our communities.

Each performance is unique to the organization hosting the performance. Pillsbury House Theatre met with students, faculty and staff of CSB/SJU for listening sessions and these sessions will inform some of the dramatized interactions.

There will also be a discussion to follow the streamed performance, if you'd like to view that as well.

HOW TO ATTEND

Register by clicking HERE now. The regular price for attendance is $10, but they also have a pay-as-you-can option, whether that be $5 or nothing at all. The CSB/SJU community wants everyone to be able to share in the amazing experiences they bring to us each and everyday; so whether you can pay the full $10, or perhaps just $5, or $2, or nothing at all, they still want you to enjoy the program.