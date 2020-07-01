ATF Continues to Seek Public’s Help in Twin Cities Arson Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues to ask for your help in identifying several suspects involved in setting multiple fires throughout the Twins Cities.

Its been over a month since the death of George Floyd sparked days of unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Since the beginning of June, the ATF has investigated more than 150 fire scenes and have made 13 arrests on arson-related charges.

William Henderson of the ATF St. Paul Field Division says they continue to ask for your help to identify a number of suspects allegedly involved with several arson investigations throughout the Twin Cities.

We continue to make progress on these arson investigations and highly encourage anyone who participated in the arsons in St. Paul or Minneapolis to come forward.

Anyone with information on the identification or whereabouts of any of the suspects is asked to contact the ATF by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or calling 1-888-283-8477. Thousands of dollars are being offered as reward for information leading to an arrest.