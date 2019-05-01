Assumption Community Names New Memory Care Unit

COLD SPRING -- Assumption Community's new memory care assisted living unit has a new name.

The new addition will be called Asher Haus. The Board of Directors chose the name to honors central Minnesota's strong Catholic and German roots.

Asher means "to be blessed" and was the name of Jacob's son in the Bible and Haus is the German spelling for house.

The new memory care unit will feature two neighborhoods with 14 private suites, dining and living rooms and multi-purpose activity space.

Asher Haus is expected to open its doors later this summer.