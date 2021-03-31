MDH Updates Guidance for Vaccinated Assisted Living Residents

ST. PAUL -- Guidance for dining and activities at assisted living facilities regarding COVID-19 is being updated by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Residents who are fully vaccinated will be able to eat together and gather for organized activities less than six feet apart but should continue to wear masks as appropriate.

Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated residents will also be able to get together with people in other units or households whether they have also been vaccinated or not.

Health officials say the change in guidelines comes as a response to low numbers of COVID-19 cases and high rates of vaccinations in assisted living facilities. The new guidance does not include the state's skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes with high-risk residents.

The MDH says people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they complete their final dosage of the vaccine series.

