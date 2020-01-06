Update: $2 Million Damage in Hutchinson Walmart Arson

HUTCHINSON -- Charges are pending against two Hutchinson teens in connection with a fire at the store on Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:00 p.m. Hutchinson police and fire responded to an active fire at the store on Highway 15 South.

Authorities say the fire was started in the men's clothing department and the fire suppression system had been activated.

Two 13-year-old Hutchinson boys were identified by a police officer using store surveillance. They were later found and arrested.

Charges are pending with the McLeod County Attorney's Office.

The State Fire Marshall estimated the damage to be between one and two million dollars.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson