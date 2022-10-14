WHEN DO PARKING REGULATIONS GO INTO EFFECT?

With the surprise of snow showers this past week, I started thinking about the winter parking regulations throughout central Minnesota. Just when do they go into effect, and what do you need to know?

WINTER PARKING IN ST. CLOUD

According to the city of St. Cloud's website, winter parking regulations for St. Cloud will go into effect on November 1st, and remain in effect until April 1st of 2023. A lot of people don't know this; but regardless of whether it snows or not, you WILL BE in violation of the regulations between the hours of 7 am and 1 am.

WHY DO WE HAVE REGULATIONS?

It's obvious to those who have lived in Minnesota our entire lives, but for people who are new to the Midwest and our Minnesota winters, they may not understand the reason for the parking regulations. Because we can get a lot of snow in our area, the roads need to be cleared, so snow removal vehicles like big snow trucks and trucks with plows need to be able to clear the streets for everyone's safety.

SOME DETAILS YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND

So here it goes. Try to follow:

Between the hours of 1 am and 7 am, On ODD number days, you should park on the EVEN side of the street.

Between the hours of 1 am and 7 am on EVEN number days, you should park on the ODD side of the street.

Look at the house numbers to determine which side of the street you should park on.

WHAT ARE 'SEASONAL BANS?'

We also have Seasonal Bans, which means that between the hours of 1 am to 7 am from November 1st through April 1st, parking is PROHIBITED on the following streets. During OTHER hours, parking IS allowed as long as the street has been cleared of snow and ice. However, if the street is a paved street and is only 32 feet wide, then parking will NOT be allowed at any time during the Seasonal ban.

These rules are in effect for the following area:

The area north and west of the Sauk River

The area west of the Mississippi River and south of 22nd Street South

The area west of Highway 15

The area north and east of Highway 10

The area east of the Mississippi River, south of Highway 301, and Minnesota Blvd

If you need more information, you can click HERE now.

