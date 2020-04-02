Apollo Students Sewing Masks for Healthcare Workers

ST. CLOUD -- A pair of St. Cloud Apollo High School students are using their downtime to help our healthcare professionals.

In a post written by Carissa Hopkins- Hoel on the District 742 website, freshman Breanna Stueve and senior Peter Doroff have been hard at work sewing protective face masks.

Stueve says many people in the community have close ties to healthcare workers and wanted to make sure someone was looking out for them.

Just knowing all these nurses are putting their entire life out there with this really bad disease, all of them deserve to be cared about. I’m just trying to help.

She says her masks are made of 100% cotton, washable and reusable. They can go over the N95 masks to make them last longer, and nurses can wear the masks to see patients who are in need of routine care.

Similarly, Doroff also wanted to help the healthcare community. He’s been sewing for many years and is on his sixth quilt. He says he's put that hobby aside to turn his attention to making masks instead.

I have a lot of time on my hands and I just want to give back to the community. I have access to the materials. I’ve accumulated the fabric for quite a while now from previous projects.

Doroff has already completed 25 masks, while Stueve has made 50 masks and both are in the process of making more.

Both students say they are happy to be able to give back to their community in a meaningful way.

