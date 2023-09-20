Apollo High School Ready to Unveil Renovated Stadium

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Apollo High School is ready to unveil its renovated stadium.

Get our free mobile app

Friday night, September 22nd, the Apollo Eagles host Foley at 7:00 p.m.

Not only is it Apollo’s homecoming game, but a ribbon-cutting for the new stadium will happen before the game at 6:30.

The stadium upgrade includes a resurfaced track, artificial turf field, video scoreboard, and new pathway lighting.

Here’s a sneak peek at the upgrades:

The artificial turf at Michie Field is set up to host football, soccer, and other teams on the same field. Photo: Jeff McMahon The artificial turf at Michie Field is set up to host football, soccer, and other teams on the same field. Photo: Jeff McMahon loading...

Apollo Eagles fans will notice improvements to the pathway lighting to and from the parking lots. Photo: Jeff McMahon Apollo Eagles fans will notice improvements to the pathway lighting to and from the parking lots. Photo: Jeff McMahon loading...

The renovations to Michie Field include a resurfaced running track. Photo - Jeff McMahon The renovations to Michie Field include a resurfaced running track. Photo - Jeff McMahon loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES