Anton A. “Tony” Kostreba, 85, Rice

July 21, 1933 - January 19, 2019

Anton A. “Tony” Kostreba, 85 year old resident of Rice, MN died Saturday, January 19 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Chaplain Gregg Valentine will officiate and burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little falls and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Tony was born on July 21, 1933 to John and Mary (Sobania) Kostreba in Opole, MN. After completing school, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country in the Korean War as a Diesel Mechanic. After he was honorably discharged, he worked on the iron ore boats on the Great Lakes. On August 18, 1958, Tony married Angeline Struzyk in St. Wendel. Tony worked as the head custodian and as a bus driver in the Sartell School district for 38 years before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time working on and repairing vehicles and tractors. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman, never missing an opportunity to make memories with his family. Tony was a giving and kind person who always was willing to help others.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Angeline of Rice; children, Wayne (Kathy), Marie (Dave) Fautsch, Mark (Nancy), John, Andy (Bev), Bruce (Sandy); siblings, Raymond (Cathy) of Opole, Ester (Alphonse) Struzyk of St. Joseph, Betty (Al) Maslowski of St. Joseph; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Coborn Cancer Center cancer fund or the hospice fund, 1406 Sixth Ave N. St. Cloud, MN 56303 or donations may be sent to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Please call (320) 255-6365