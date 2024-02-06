Anthony Bzdok, 83, Anoka and formerly Little Falls

March 8, 1940 - February 2, 2024

Anthony Bzdok, 83 year old resident of Anoka formerly of Little Falls, passed away Friday, February 2 at Personal Care Senior Living in Anoka. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 7 at 12:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. The burial will be held at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held on 11:00 A.M. from 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Anthony Bzdok was born on March 8, 1940 in Little Falls, MN to the late Stephen and Anna (Knopik) Bzdok. He grew up in Little Falls where he attended and graduated from high school with the class of 1959. Anthony was united in marriage to Lois Edmonds on February 17, 1961, the couple was married for 26 years and later divorced. He worked as a Railroad Clerk for Burlington Northern Railroad for 42 years. Anthony enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing bingo and traveling. He was a lifetime member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Eagles.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mari Beth (Gary) Olson of Hugo, Rebecca (Brian) Klemz of Onamia; grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) Olson, Katelyn (Mike) Lacsamana and Alex Bzdok and seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Ambrose Bzdok, Virginia Tillman and Bernice Eystad.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ralph (Laverne) Bzdok, Robert Bzdok, David (Rita) Bzdok, Genevieve (Larry) Becker, Barbara (Paul) Poissant, Elizabeth (Norman) Madsen, Frank Drong, Agnes Bzdok, George Tillman, Lloyd Eystad.

