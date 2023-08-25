Another Travel Site Names a Minnesota City “Best Small Lake Town”

I feel like Minnesota is filled with great small and medium sized towns. Obviously there are some large cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, but pretty much everything else can fall into the small or medium sized town or community. There are even some around Minnesota that are "unincorporated" meaning that they don't have police or fire and rescue. They have to rely on neighboring towns if there are any emergencies.

There is a website called farandwide.com and they have taken the time to rank all of the best small towns across the country, and they do add an explanation as to why they are the "best".

Now, there is another travel site "Travel + Leisure" that has ranked the best "small lake towns in the country". And it's the same town as what was named as the "best small town in Minnesota" a couple of years ago.

Get our free mobile app

What town is the "best small town in Minnesota"? It's Grand Marais. The population in Grand Marais is just over 1300 residents. And it's located right on Lake Superior. There are a lot of towns that are located in Lake Superior, so what makes this one so great? It's also surrounded by the Superior National Forest, so it's great for a quiet retreat, but also gives the traveler access to many of the wineries and breweries around the area. On any given day it's pretty easy to find some sort of beer or wine tasting going on. You also may come home with some unique brews.

So, if you are looking to get away for a long weekend, think about traveling to Northern Minnesota. Head to Grand Marais. Do it in the Fall- colors are usually amazing, hopefully this year they still will be. Climatologists predict that the colors won't be quite as brilliant because of the drought. But it'll still be nice.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [