Annual St. Cloud Area Diaper Drive Underway Now

ST. CLOUD -- The annual St. Cloud area diaper drive is underway. Operation Baby New Year officially started on Tuesday and runs through New Year's Day. They have a goal of collecting 160,000 diapers.

There are several drop-off locations including Jules' Bistro, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, Cream City Tattoo, Mantra Salon and Spa, and Beaver Island Brewing Company.

Planning Committee Member Donella Westphal says you also have the option of making a financial donation through their website, or you can buy diapers online and have them shipped to one of the locations.

Yes, we receive a ton of diaper donations that way. You can just go online to your favorite retailer, order them, and have them shipped directly.

On Saturday, December 19th Jules' Bistro is offering curbside drop-off and handing out free cookies. On Wednesday, December 30th Beaver Island is offering $5 discounts on growlers with a donation.

Bernick's is partnering with Beaver Island, so during that event, if you bring a box of diapers you get $5 off a growler, if you bring five boxes of diapers you get $5 off a growler and a $25 gift card to a restaurant in St. Cloud courtesy of Bernick's.

The final event is on Friday, January 1st at 6:00 p.m. at Pioneer Place on Fifth with a live stream musical event.