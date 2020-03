ST. CLOUD -- Some changes will be coming to the St. Katharine Drexel School and Church of St. Augustine's Annual Fish Fry this year.

Friday's event will be drive-thru only with no dine-in or take out available due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. behind the church. If you have additional questions, you are asked to contact the school office at (320) 251-2376.

