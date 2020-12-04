Annual Candy Cane Parade Happening Saturday in Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- An annual holiday event is happening in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is hosting its annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday.

The event kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with pictures with Santa in the old bank.

The parade starts at 5:00 p.m.

They encourage everyone to wear masks and social distancing along the road for the parade. Dress warm it’s all outside.

You are encouraged to bring non-perishable donations for the ROCORI Area Food Shelf or personal hygiene items for VA patient stockings.

