Annual Candy Cane Parade Happening Saturday in Rockville
ROCKVILLE -- An annual holiday event is happening in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is hosting its annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday.
The event kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with pictures with Santa in the old bank.
The parade starts at 5:00 p.m.
They encourage everyone to wear masks and social distancing along the road for the parade. Dress warm it’s all outside.
You are encouraged to bring non-perishable donations for the ROCORI Area Food Shelf or personal hygiene items for VA patient stockings.
