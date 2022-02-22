Annella A. “Nellie” Hollermann, 85, Little Falls

January 21, 1937 - February 20, 2022

Annella A. "Nellie" Hollermann, 85-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away on Sunday, February 20 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 26 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls at 10:30 AM. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 25 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 8:30-9:45 AM Saturday all at the funeral home. A Christian Mother's Rosary will be said at 4:30 PM followed by Parish Prayers at 6:30 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Annella Agatha Koopmeiners was born on January 21, 1937 in Freeport to the late Henry and Olivia (Pohlman) Koopmeiners. She grew up in the Freeport and Melrose area where she attended school. Annella was united in marriage to Lawrence "Larry" Hollermann on June 7, 1955 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple resided in Melrose, Minneapolis, and then New Hope before moving to Little Falls in 1970, where they owned and operated the Quick-N-Clean Laundromat until 1977. Larry and Nellie purchased Lik-Nu Cleaners in 1976 and operated the cleaners until their retirement in 1995. They will be remembered for their wonderful customer service. Nellie will also be remembered for her delicious homemade bread, cookies and making donuts to share with the neighborhood children. She enjoyed crafting, playing cards, crocheting, sewing, puzzles, flower gardens, bird watching and loved to travel. Nellie's children and spouses remember the joy she would get from chasing them with a bucket of water at the family cabin. Nellie was a faith filled woman, teaching the Catholic faith to her children and sharing her faith in her everyday life with those she met. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Christian Mothers, quilting group and made the dressing for church festivals for several years. Larry and Nellie took care of votive candles for 20 years at the parish.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joan (Jim) Gondringer of Albany, Patricia (Dan) Henning of St. Cloud, Marion (LeRoy) Gondringer of Albany, Andrew (Cheryl) Hollermann of Albany, Olivia (Gary) Zimmer of Rhinelander, WI, Diane (Deacon Craig) Korver of Little Falls, Dennis (Patricia) Hollermann of Foley and William (Kathleen) Hollermann of Little Falls; siblings, Mary (Gene) Goeser of Munich, ND, Gilbert (Sally) Koopmeiners of St. Augusta, Art (Lucy) Koopmeiners of St. Cloud, Clarence Koopmeiners of St. Augusta, Jerome Koopmeiners of Montevideo; sister-in-law, Joan Koopmeiners of Albany; 24 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 17 step-great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry in 2013; parents, Henry and Olivia Koopmeiners; sister, Agnes Steinemann and brothers, Urban and Gene Koopmeiners.