Amelia (Brisk) Davis, 93, Pierz, formerly of Little Falls

July 17, 1925 - July 1, 2019



Amelia (Brisk) Davis, 93-year-old resident of Pierz, formerly of Little Falls, died Monday, July 1 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home.

Amelia Brisk was born on July 17, 1925 in Harding, Minnesota to the late Michael and Rose (Matlock) Brisk. She attended school in Harding, MN and graduated from Brainerd High School. After completing her schooling, she moved to Seattle, WA and worked for Boeing. She met and married George Davis. The couple was married on August 14, 1948 in Sentinel, AZ. They made their home in Sentinel for a short time. The couple then moved to Columbus, OH where they resided for several years. Amelia waitressed at the Fort Hayes Hotel in Columbus, OH where she met President John F. Kennedy. Amelia moved to Little Falls in 2002 and has resided at the Harmony House in Pierz for the past 3 years. Amelia enjoyed shopping, thrift stores, traveling to her home in Arizona, playing keno, and the power ball. She treasured her time spent with her family, sharing her birthday with one of her great-nephews, and visiting. She enjoyed hosting her family at her home during the Little Falls Damn Festival, eating snacks, and watching the fireworks.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary (Lois) Davis of Bullhead City, AZ; stepchildren and step-grandchildren; siblings, Bernard (Marian) Brisk of Pierz, Raymond (Irene) Brisk of Little Falls, Virgil (Frances) Brisk of Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Bertha Brisk of Little Falls and Dianne Brisk of Harding and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Rose; husband, George; siblings, Edmund Brisk, Richard Brisk, Lucille Brisk, Arthur Brisk Rhinehart Brisk and a sister-in-law, Donna Brisk.