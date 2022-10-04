Allan Sundstrom, 79, Royalton

July 27, 1943 - September 30, 2022

attachment-Allan Sundstrom loading...

Allan Sundstrom took his last breath on September 30, 2022, in his home with his wife, Tamsie, and niece Cindy, at his side. On September 14, he was diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 cancer. He decided to forego any further testing or treatments and opted to live his final days at home with his wife Tamsie, cat, family and friends. And so, it was.

Allan was born and raised in Little Falls. His parents, Conrad and Stella Sundstrom lived a simple life. Allan is survived by three siblings: John (Sharon) Sundstrom Little Falls, Karen (Kard) Karnowski Little Falls and Margo (Rod) Tiemann Royalton. His parents, Conrad and Stella Sundstrom are deceased.

Allan worked for the local paper in Little Falls before joining the Air Force. In three short years he was stationed abroad and landed in Portland, Oregon. He was a cook, tended bar in the Officers Club and played on the baseball team.

After the Air Force, Allan settled in Pt Loma, California, married and raised two children: Daisy (Alex Lau) Sundstrom Brisbane, CA and Scott (Kristin) Sundstrom San Diego, CA. Allan was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. His goal was that they have more education than he had and be successful in their chosen careers. He was happy to see them each marry. Allan has four granddaughters: Natalie, Elise, Katie and Annie. Allan always looked forward to the phone calls and truly enjoyed the updates on their education and activities.

He worked at several newspapers in the production department before landing at the San Diego Union-Tribune. He worked his way up from jogging papers to Mailroom Manager. It was at the Union-Tribune where he met his current wife, Tamsie Ray. Allan and Tamsie moved to Royalton, Minnesota in 1996 and have enjoyed living in the country ever since.

Allan was known for his kind heart, sense of humor and passion for golf. He enjoyed playing poker and smoking cigars. He was a swimmer, runner and wood worker. Allan had a part-time cabinet business in San Diego which he turned to full-time when he move to Royalton.

Allan never liked attention or being in the spotlight. In true Allan fashion, he requested there be no funeral or memorial service. If you knew him and wish to reach out to the family - please do. He is a man worth remembering. Truly a life well lived. He will be deeply missed.

A note of thanks to the caring hospital staff at CentraCare, the CentraCare Hospice team, Punky and Cindy for making this swift transition easier for Allan and Tamsie.

You may send condolences to Allan's family to:

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service

900 1st Street SE

Little Falls, MN 56345