March 2, 1954 - March 22, 2022

Allan Langner, 68 year old resident of Foreston, MN died Tuesday, March 22 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 26 12:00 P.M. at Faith Community Church in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church.