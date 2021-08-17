All Campfires Now Banned in 14 Minnesota Counties

UNDATED -- If you're planning a trip up north to the cabin this coming weekend you'll likely have to skip the campfire.

In all or part of 14 counties, all campfires and recreational fires are banned, prescribed burning is prohibited on private lands, and the use of welding devices and other torches is prohibited when in proximity to combustible vegetation.

Counties subject to these additional restrictions are: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, the northern portion of St. Louis and Wadena counties, excluding tribal trust lands.

Image courtesy of the Minnesota DNR

In these 14 counties, campers must take note that in the backcountry, and at campsites, only gas or propane camp stoves are allowed. Gas and charcoal grills are allowed at occupied homes, cabins and resorts. Charcoal and gas fires must be in devices designed for grilling.

