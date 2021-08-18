ALDI Hiring Thousands, Raises Starting Wages

UNDATED -- ALDI plans to hire thousands more workers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

The grocery store chain says they need 20,000 more new store and warehouse employees to support its continued growth across the country.

Available positions include store associate, cashier, stocker, and warehouse associates at the store's more than 2,100 stores and 25 warehouses.

ALDI is hosting a National Hiring Week from September 20th through the 24th.

ALDI has also increased its wages with new national average starting wages between $15 and $19 per hour, based on market and position.

ALDI employees are also eligible for benefits including health care, retirement plans, and paid time off.

