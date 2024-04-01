Alane King, 61, Rice

April 28, 1962 - March 26, 2024

Alane King, 61 year old resident of Rice, passed away at her home on March 26. A Celebration of Alane's Life will be held on Tuesday, April 9th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Alane Louise King was born April 28, 1962 in Little Falls to the late Richard and Rose (Clancy) Loidolt. Alane went back to school and received her GED and that was an extreme accomplishment for her. She worked as a CNA, Cashier, Blackjack Dealer, and Home Health Care Aid. Alane was a mom to all and a friend to many. She cherished her time with family and friends the most.

Left to cherish his memory are her daughters, Amber (Ryan) Osterman and Nichole King; grandchildren, MacKenzie Deese Theodore and Johnathan Hamilton; brother, Reid (Denise) Loidolt; sisters, Beth Loidolt and Sheila Hathaway; and sister-in-law, Judy Tretter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rose Loidolt and a brother, Duane Tretter.