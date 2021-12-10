Affinity Plus Collecting Coins to Help Combat Hunger

ST. CLOUD -- You can put that loose change in your car to better use.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Fox 9 and Minnesota Food banks are partnering to collect donations this week to help area food shelves.

Get our free mobile app

Casey Krafnick is with the Affinity Plus St. Cloud branch. She says this is their second year participating in the event.

We have a cup taped to the inside our drive through window, so people are asking what its for and have been generous. We're just trying to bring attention to this cause as much as we can.

Krafnick says for each dollar donated, that money can be used to provide three meals to someone experiencing hunger. All donations will also be match by Affinity Plus up to $25,000.

She says all the donations they receive goes right back to the community.

What ever is donated in St. Cloud will stay here, same for our other 32 branches in Minnesota, which is fantastic because there are so many families in need within each community.

If you like to make a donation you can stop by the Affinity Plus St. Cloud branch Friday and Saturday during business hours.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is located at 2835 W. St. Germain Street, Suite 100 in St. Cloud.