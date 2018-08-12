Activist Disrupts Event for Muslim US House Candidates

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A conservative activist disrupted a campaign event for Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib.

Laura Loomer was part of a group that confronted Omar and Tlaib at the Holy Land Deli in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Loomer says she's been traveling the country investigating Muslim candidates for office.

Tlaib won a Democratic primary last week that set her up to become the first female Muslim member of Congress. Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, became the nation's first Somali-American state lawmaker. She's running for the U.S. House seat held by Democrat Keith Ellison.

Omar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Loomer was arrested in New York in June after storming the stage of a production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" that has a character resembling Donald Trump who's assassinated.