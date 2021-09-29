Aaron Mielke, 39, Little Falls

November 9, 1981 - September 23, 2021

Aaron Mielke, 39 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away Thursday, September 23 at the St. Cloud Hospital as the result of an automobile accident. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 28 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 27 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Swanville, MN.

Aaron Christopher Mielke was born on November 9, 1981 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to Mary Ann (Miller) and Steve Mielke. He attended school in Little Falls and graduated with the class of 2000. After high school, he attended school in Minneapolis and studied music production and sound engineering. He then went to work for Mars Music in Roseville. Eventually he and his father Steve purchased Broadway Pizza in Maple Grove, which Aaron managed and subsequently owned. After selling the restaurant, Aaron managed one of the Cartridge World locations in the Twin Cities, and during that time also began to pursue his true passion and love of music by starting his own sound production business and named it Bomb Squad. After leaving Cartridge World, he took Bomb Squad full time, traveling the Midwest providing and operating sound systems for music venues and various bands. Aaron also had many interests in life, including hunting with his cousin Scott Axel, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, golfing, and just spending time outdoors. He was constantly pursuing new interests, which included building a computer for his sound business. He will be remembered for his quick wit and fun personality, but most of all for his love of family and friends. Aaron was deeply loved and will be forever missed.

Left to Cherish his Memory are his mother, Mary Ann Haynes of Little Falls; father, Steve (Paula Davis) Mielke of Jacksonville, FL; grandfather, Loren Mielke of Little Falls; sister, Melissa Marazes-Schaefer; niece, Devyn (Tyler) Kozelka; great niece, Marley Kozelka; nephews, Niko Marazes and Ronny James "RJ" Athanasios Marazes; aunts and uncles, Pat (Joe) Kory of St. Cloud, Vicki (Dan) Pangrac of Bowlus, Brad (Rhonda) Mielke of Albany, many cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ron Haynes; grandparents, Gordon and Alice Miller, Beatta Mielke; great-grandparents, Ed and Ella Axel, Ervin and Hattie Mielke, Austin Miller; aunt, Donna Schumacher, and cousins, Bryan, Gregg and Scott Axel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Humane Society of Little Falls: 200 7th Avenue NE, Little Falls, MN 56345.