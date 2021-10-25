A Proper Gravesite Has Been Made for the Grey Eagle Dinosaur

A few weeks ago, I shared how empty it felt driving through Grey Eagle and not being greeted by the big green dinosaur that sat on the corner by the Sinclair gas station.

Dino the beloved brontosaurus was tragically lost in a bad storm that came across central Minnesota on August 28th. The gas price sign at the station was knocked over by strong winds and ultimately crushed Dino at the neck.

Taylor Christian

Get our free mobile app

Dino was loved by all who traveled through the area. The landmark was always dressed for the season, celebrating holidays, and important dates like the fishing opener, area graduations, and of course rocking blaze orange for deer hunting.

Over the weekend I just so happened to be in Long Prairie and received a message on Facebook letting me know that a proper gravesite and headstone had been put up in Dino's honor.

Naturally, I had to drive through Grey Eagle on my way home and pay my respects. A headstone with Dino painted on it has been adhered to a Sinclair garbage can and placed on the corner where Dino stood. The headstone was covered in Halloween decorations as Dino would be this time of year, and there were even some solar lights put out to illuminate the headstone so travelers at night would know where they are.

Thank you for your many years of costumes and smiles Dino. Rest in peace, you are missed by all.

St. Cloud Restaurants That Should Be on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors