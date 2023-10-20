A Popular Midwestern Convenience Store Gives Update On Tech Outage

THE LATEST UPDATE FROM KWIK TRIP REGARDING RECENT TECH ISSUES

Kwik Trip has recently had some major issues with its loyalty program, and customers have been going bonkers about it. Kwik Trip issued a statement earlier this month, acknowledging the problem, and has been great about providing updates throughout the month to make sure their customers know what's happening, and how it may affect their Kwik Trip experience.

LATEST UPDATE FROM KWIK TRIP

This is the latest update, taken directly from Kwik Trips Facebook page:

Although a thorough forensic investigation is still ongoing, and further information may be uncovered, current findings indicate that we experienced a cybersecurity incident that caused disruption to systems located on our internal network on Monday, October 9th, 2023. The incident was detected within hours, and mitigation efforts began immediately.

They went on to say that they are still in the early stages of the investigation and that it takes time to complete; but as for now, it does NOT appear that any guest payment card information was involved.

WHAT SYSTEMS WERE AFFECTED?

The systems that were mostly impacted included the Kwik Trips loyalty program, and their facilities in La Crosse, Wisconsin production facilities.

As of Thursday, October 19th, most of Kwik Trips' internal systems are now functioning, and Kwik Rewards is back online and successfully processing loyalty transactions at many of their stores. They are hopeful that all stores will have that capability within the next few days.

You can read the full statement below.

KWIK TRIP REWARDS APP AND WEBSITE TO REMAIN OFFLINE

For now, the Kwik Trip Rewards app and website will remain offline, and members will receive updates as soon as they are restored. They went on to say that they have every intention of restoring any missed rewards as a result of the issue at hand.

