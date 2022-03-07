THE AIR WAS COOL AND THE BEER WAS FLOWING

Does it matter that the temperature was 29 degrees in New Ulm on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 for Bock Fest? The beer was enough to keep these young gentlemen warm and cozy during the festival, which had an incredible turnout this year.

A FULL DAY OF BOCK FEST 2022

The day started around 11 am in the morning and went on until about 4 pm in the afternoon. Although the rain began to pour about an hour before the event ended, it didn't seem to bother anyone.

Breaking out the ponchos, and umbrella hats, the beer, food, and fun were enough to keep everyone on the grounds of the August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm for a great event that seemed to be back in full force this year.

Enjoy the photos.

BOCK FEST 2022 - AUGUST SCHELL BREWING COMPANY, NEW ULM, MINNESOTA

