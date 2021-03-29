Garage Destroyed In Sunday Morning Fire

SAUK RAPIDS -- A garage was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

Sauk Rapids Fire Chief Jason Fleming says his department was called out just before 10:00 to the 3700 block of Shadow Wood Drive in Minden Township.

The three stall detached garage was fully engulfed. It was a total loss including everything inside.

The house was about 10 feet away and did have some thermal damage on the exterior side facing the garage, but there was no other damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

