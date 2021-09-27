93-Year-Old Motorcycle Driver Killed in Crash

GLENWOOD -- A 93-year-old motorcycle driver was killed in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 in Glenwood.

Leslie Cin of Donnelly was driving his Harley-Davidson northbound when he collided with an SUV that was going south on the highway. Cin was killed in the crash.

The SUV driver, 62-year-old Cynthia Anacker of Glenwood, was taken by private party to Glenwood Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

