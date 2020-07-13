79-year-old Winona County man Charged With Killing His Wife

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Winona area man has been charged with murder.

A criminal complaint filed in the Winona County Court charges 79-year-old Joseph Wright with second-degree murder. The rural Dakota man is accused of fatally stabbing his 72-year-old wife on Friday. The court documents indicate she suffered from dementia and that Wright attempted suicide by cutting his wrist after leaving a note that stated he could "not watch her suffer."

Winona County deputies responded to the couple's apartment on Friday after the elderly man called the Sheriff's Office and reported that he had killed his wife. The deputies found her in the residence with the stab wound to her abdomen and other injuries.

Wright was transported to a hospital in La Crosse to be treated for the injuries stemming from his suicide attempt. At last report, he was being held in the La Crosse County Jail pending his transfer to Winona County.

