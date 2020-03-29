62 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in MN, 9 Total Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says we have 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in our state, and four more deaths due to the virus.

Nine people have now died from the coronavirus in Minnesota, the first five people were all in their 70s and 80.

The total number of confirmed cases has been rising rapidly with the number now at 503. Of those confirmed cases about half (252) have recovered are no longer required to be in isolation.

The MDH says 75 people have been hospitalized, with 39 people still in the hospital today.

On Sunday Commissioner Jan Malcolm said 25 longterm care facilities in Minnesota had positive tests, with 21 cases among the resident and 11 cases among the workers for a total of 32 cases. A majority of the longterm care facilities with positive cases are in Hennepin and Ramsey counties. Eighteen facilities have one case, four have two cases, and three have more than two cases.

There have been 17,657 COVID-19 tests given so far.

The numbers for the tri-county area have not changed since Saturday with both Stearns and Sherburne Counties at five confirmed cases and one in Benton County.

Meanwhile, as the White House looks for ways to restore normalcy in parts of the U.S., the government's foremost infection disease expert has a sober prognosis. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN that the country could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic.