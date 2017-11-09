6,000 Turkeys Die in Stearns County Fire

ST. MARTIN - Six thousand turkeys died in a fire early Thursday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came just before 1:30 for a fire on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township.

One of the turkey barns for St. Martin Farm Incorporated was fully engulfed. The 1,000-foot barn is divided into sections where the east section was a total loss, the other sections had minimal damage.

An electrician was brought in to make sure the other turkey barns on the farm continued to function properly.