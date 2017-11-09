6,000 Turkeys Die in Stearns County Fire
ST. MARTIN - Six thousand turkeys died in a fire early Thursday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came just before 1:30 for a fire on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township.
One of the turkey barns for St. Martin Farm Incorporated was fully engulfed. The 1,000-foot barn is divided into sections where the east section was a total loss, the other sections had minimal damage.
An electrician was brought in to make sure the other turkey barns on the farm continued to function properly.
The owner of the turkeys and barn is 36-year-old Jessica Westbrook of Holdingford.