6 Injured, 3 Critically in Minneapolis Bus Stop Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ At least six people were hurt, including three critically, when a van slammed into a crowded bus stop shelter in north Minneapolis.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says police took the driver of the van into custody following the crash about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the man struck the mirror of a transit bus that had stopped to unload passengers. Padilla says the man backed up and struck the mirror a second time before driving around the corner and crashing into the shelter.

Authorities are investigating whether the crash was deliberate.

The mangled shelter and broken glass covered the sidewalk.

The three critically injured people were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Two others were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, and one person was treated at the scene.